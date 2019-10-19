Manchester United star named fastest player of the 2019/20 Premier League so far

Manchester United have suffered from a terrible start to the season and are currently twelfth on the league table. The Red Devils may not be topping the league as it stands, however, one of their players is top of the chart when it comes to ‘top speeds’ this season.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has recorded the top speed so far this season. The Englishman registered 36.32 KmPH during the early stages of this campaign, beating his closest challenger by 0.33 seconds.

Here is the list in full:

Joining Rashford are Sheffield United duo Enda Stevens and John Fleck. The pair has recorded almost identical speeds, with Stevens beating his teammate by just 0.04 seconds. They have been given enough room to explore and venture forward in Chris Wilder’s innovative system, with the Blades finding themselves challenging for the top ten in the table.

Meanwhile, Rashford is not the only Manchester United player on the list. Summer signing Daniel James makes the list in the fourth place, after recording 35.90 KmPH. The Welshman has been a revelation for the Red Devils so far this season and has three goals in eight matches.

Both James and Rashford will have to be on their heels this weekend, as they welcome the current league leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford.