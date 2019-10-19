Stats prove Solskjaer more successful than Jurgen Klopp after equal games in charge

Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford in the standout game of the Premier League weekend, but the pressure is on the Red Devils after a horrendous start to their season.

United sit in the bottom half of the table and just two points off the dreaded relegation zone, while their arch rivals Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the tree.

While their starts couldn’t be more diverse, statistics often have a way of bringing us back to reality, and lo and behold, here we are again.

A Premier League stat ahead of this game proves that after 29 games in charge of their respective clubs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually has more wins and points at Manchester United than Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool.

The almost identical record is proof that Klopp took his own bit of time to adjust according to his new team, which is the same situation Solskjaer now finds himself in.

The Norwegian has been criticised for not being able to inspire United to more wins this season after a strong start when he initially took over, but maybe all he needs is a bit of time and patience.

This weekend’s clash with Liverpool might be the perfect opportunity for Manchester United to silence the critics and get their season back on track.

