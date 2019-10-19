Bollywood actor named Chelsea’s official brand ambassador for India; to host online show

Chelsea have named Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor, as their official brand ambassador for the Indian market. The actor will engage with fans both online and in-person and is also set to host a digital show – ‘Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor’.

Senior team head coach Frank Lampard gave his views on the new appointment:

“We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Chelsea FC family. He is a versatile actor with a fantastic personality and a deep love for the club. Arjun’s charisma and passion will be brought onto screens as he hosts our brand-new digital fan-show ‘Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor’.”

Kapoor, who is a Blues fan himself, spoke on the occasion and gave details regarding his new role with the club.

“I have passionately rooted for the club, celebrated the victories and felt the heartbreaks from the losses. Chelsea is in a rebuilding phase and as a fan, I’m privileged that I’m getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game.

“I feel like a child inside and can’t stop smiling. It’s like a dream come true to be the brand ambassador of Chelsea FC in India. I’m thrilled that I will be hosting the club’s exclusively crafted campaign Out Of the Blue, intended to bring the Indian fans closer to the club.”

Furthermore, the club’s Chief Executive, Guy Lawrence, also spoke about the appointment, disclosing more information on Kapoor’s exact role.

“India is a very important market for Chelsea FC and the club is currently interacting with the fans by creating regional content, fan stories and features giving a platform to the fans to share their stories, and the “Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor” show will help us engage with fans in India.”

Kapoor’s online show will be available to watch on the club’s official app – The 5th Stand – from November.