Liverpool star makes bold ‘Invincibles’ prediction ahead of Manchester United clash

Ahead of their much-awaited Premier League clash against Manchester United, Liverpool star Giorginio Wijnaldum claimed that his side could become new ‘Invincibles’, capable of going the entire season undefeated just like Arsenal, who achieved the same feat in the 2003-04 season.

“It is possible,” the 28-year-old said, before adding:

“Nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in.”

However, the Champions League winner insists that neither he or his teammates think too much about going for the ‘Invincibles’ achievement.

“We don’t think about the fact that Arsenal did not lose in that season,” he said. “We just try to give everything in every game.”

“We try to do everything as good as possible, to work as hard as possible. Every game in the Premier League is tough. Look at the results we have had. I can’t remember a game where it was easy.”

“We have won them all so far because we give everything and were totally concentrated. Also, we have had a little bit of luck,” he concluded.

After eight Gameweeks in the Premier League so far, Liverpool are perched comfortably at the top of the table, with 24 points from 8 matches (eight wins).

Their arch-rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, are at 12th place, just two points above the relegation zone, with nine points from eight games (two wins, three draws, three defeats).

Quotes via Express.