Reports: Manchester United star tells friends he might be fit to play vs Liverpool

Manchester United are set to face arch-rivals Liverpool in what could turn out to be one of the most lopsided encounters between the two Premier League giants in recent history.

The Red Devils have been affected severely because of injuries to their star players including the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself revealed the unarguably the two most important United players, Pogba and De Gea, will miss the crucial match vs Liverpool.

“David needs a scan,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things.

“Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier. He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

However, if reports from The Times are to be believed, though the Frenchman is all set to miss out, De Gea has informed some of his friends that he might get into the starting XI vs the league leaders on Sunday at Old Trafford.

There were reports that Sergio Romero was set to make his first Premier League start in 17 months but if these reports are to be believed, the Argentine might have to wait a bit longer.