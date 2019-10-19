Manchester United star leaps to Mesut Ozil’s defence after recent struggles under Unai Emery

Manchester United star Juan Mata has leapt to Mesut Ozil’s defence after his recent struggles at Arsenal under head coach Unai Emery.

The former Germany international has been reduced to a bit-part role by Emery this season and has only started one Premier League and one Carabao Cup encounter so far and has spent a total of only 142 minutes on the pitch.

There have been various rumours linking him with a move away from the club, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce emerging as the favourites for his signature. However, his astronomical wages are a big roadblock and both parties are hoping to chalk out a deal soon.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Mata leapt to Ozil’s defence claiming he is still one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and is not sure why he is being kept out of the squad consistently.

“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on,” Mata told the Athletic.

“I was with Emery for three years in Valencia and I know him very well but I don’t know the day-to-day thing in Arsenal right now. But, of course, Ozil is a creator, a player with a lot of great quality that I like watching.

“This type of player, this pure No 10, is … how do you say? Extinct? Maybe not extinct, but not as used as before. In the past, there was always this pure No 10, behind the striker or the two strikers, depending on the team.

“With different systems now, that position has evolved into a different one. But these are players I like, where natural talent brings the best of them and they can change a game with a pass or something that nobody else sees.”