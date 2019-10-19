Frank Lampard gives verdict on Christian Pulisic’s future amid loan reports

Christian Pulisic became Chelsea’s headline buy of the summer, despite them signing him six months earlier. The Blues were put under a transfer embargo, with Pulisic and previously on loan Mateo Kovacic their only signings. Frank Lampard has used the USA star infrequently this season and has now given a take on his future at the club.

Frank Lampard replied in the negative when asked if the club would allow Christian Pulisic to leave on loan. The winger, signed from Borussia Dortmund, has been resigned to the bench in a majority of Chelsea’s games so far but Lampard insists that he remains a part of his plans.

“No,” said Lampard when asked whether the club would let Pulisic leave on loan. (via Daily Mail)

“With Christian, he’s come to us in a big move, let’s make no mistake about it, and then he’s just turned 21 recently, and we’ve got a competitive squad here.

“I said it before the last game, I always have a problem who to pick and people make my decisions in training or how they’re playing, and at the minute with winning four on the bounce I need the edge of staying in the team and keep performing and everyone is the same.

“With him coming here, we have to protect him for that fact because he’s young. Christian, as with every player in the squad, needs to work hard in training, keep improving in training, see the direction we’re going, be a part of it, and show what you can do on a matchday, and all the players are the same there.”

The Englishman then insisted that he sees the ‘bigger picture’ with the youngster, as he does with all the other young players.

“With Christian, huge credit to him for coming through at Dortmund at a young age, but then it brings other difficulties where sometimes you’re out of the team.

“You come to Chelsea and it’s a similar situation. The demands are huge. The interest from outside is huge and he’s a young boy. I have no problem. I see the big picture with Christian and I see it with all the young players.”

Frank Lampard has earned plaudits for his use of the academy talent at Chelsea. The former club midfielder has given first-team spots to Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Fikayo Tomori, all of whom has repaid his faith by performing well.