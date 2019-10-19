Frank Lampard looking at the bigger picture with Pulisic

Christian Pulisic will not be leaving Chelsea on loan in January, according to Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard says he is looking at the bigger picture with Christian Pulisic, amid speculation surrounding a loan move in January for the United States international.

The 21-year-old completed a £58 million move from Borussia Dortmund in January, but stayed on loan with the German club before joining the Blues this summer.

Pulisic was a regular in the team back in August but the return to fitness of Willian and Pedro in recent weeks has limited his game time.

Chelsea have won their last four games in all competitions with a settled starting lineup, but Lampard is taking a long-term view with much of the season still to pan out.

“Christian (Pulisic) has come to us in a big move, let’s make no mistake about it. He’s just turned 21 and we’ve got a competitive squad here,” Lampard told reporters.

“I said it before the last game, I always have a problem who to pick and people make my decisions in training or how they’re playing, and at the minute with winning four on the bounce I need the edge of staying in the team.

“Christian, as with every player in the squad, needs to work hard in training, keep improving, see the direction we’re going and be a part of it. All the players are the same there.

“Huge credit to him for coming through at Dortmund at such a young age, but then it brings other difficulties when sometimes you’re out of the team.

“You come to Chelsea and it’s a similar situation. The demands are huge. The interest from outside is huge and he’s a young boy. I see the big picture with Christian and I see it with all the young players.”

Chelsea will look to continue their fine recent form as they host Newcastle United on Saturday.