Jurgen Klopp hits back at Pep Guardiola’s claims that Liverpool have easier fixture list in December

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Pep Guardiola’s claims that Liverpool will be benefitted by a comparatively easier fixture list in the busy festive period in December.

City are scheduled to host Sheffield United on 29th December, less than 48 hours after an away encounter at Molineux against Wolves. Liverpool, on the other hand, will visit Leicester City for a Boxing Day encounter before welcoming Wolves three days later at Anfield.

Guardiola was visibly unhappy with the fixtures and took a dig at the broadcasters for favouring Liverpool.

“Maybe the broadcasters are fans for some clubs. We have meetings with Premier League, managers, UEFA, they are so glad, nice pictures, it doesn’t matter, we have to play.

“It is what it is. Since I came here, every season it’s the same, the broadcasters are the bosses, it’s not about us. But I love to play boxing day, when the families go to the stadiums, the players travel, but the system does not protect the players too much.

“Every season is different and every situation is different. I’m not going to change my opinion on my team, we are going to try to come back and be like the team we want to be. We have to be focused on improving our game and winning games,” the former Barcelona manager said while in conversation with the press ahead of City’s Premier League match vs Crystal Palace.

In reply, Klopp hit back claiming Liverpool have more matches to play in December so he doesn’t understand how the Reds have an advantage over City. However, he did add that he understands City and Guardiola’s problems and no team should be made to play two fixtures within 48 hours.

“We have a game more in December than City. How can we have an advantage?” said Klopp as reported by Metro.

“If you ask me about December, where can we fit in an extra game? It’s not possible, but we did it somehow because we have to, because we go to Qatar and play in the Fifa Club World Cup. I am completely on City’s side that these games, over 46 hours, should not happen.

“It’s like when we played Sunderland [in 2016]. It’s just not okay. Three years later we are still speaking about it and nothing has changed. We still have it.

“There are excuses, they [the TV companies] pay a lot of money, that is true. But we still have to work on these things. Forty-eight hours between games is still pretty much unacceptable, but less than 46 hours… I really get that [City being unhappy]. I understand 100 per cent.

“People will look and go ‘will they do it? They have injuries? Well, they have a big squad’, the answers are already out there. That’s really not fair. But what can we do? ‘But do we have an advantage [over City]? I don’t see that.”