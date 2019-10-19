Arsenal star claims they can ‘fight’ for Premier League title this season

Arsenal star David Luiz has claimed that Arsenal can ‘fight’ for the English Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are currently third on the league table, only a point behind Manchester City but nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. Luiz, who arrived at Arsenal in the summer transfer window earlier this year, believes manager Unai Emery is working well and the players are going to try and improve on the defensive side of things.

He went on to add that as Arsenal have lost only one match so far this season, they can go on and fight for the league title.

“For me, if you start something, and we’ve just started the Premier League and all of the competitions, if you don’t think you can win the competition then you won’t start anything in your life,” Luiz told NBC Sports.

“I want to win titles with Arsenal. I want to improve and adapt myself for the style of Arsenal, as a club and how the manager wants us to play. I think we can do that together.

“My vision, my ambition and my will is always to fight for the title and between the club, the players and the coach, we have the possibility to fight for the title. I think this club deserves to shine again.

“We talk about this with every single club, Arsenal is no different. I think Unai is working very well with the plan to defend and then the plan to attack. I always say, defending starts with the strikers and through the whole team, and you can see with modern football that the goalkeeper is now like a No 6.

“We are going to try and improve, we are already doing well and the last few games have showed that we are stronger in a defensive way. I want this club to improve in every part of the game.

“I think we’ve started really well and we just lost one game in the Premier League. I think the team is improving and now we are in third in the table but we want to finish this season fighting for the title.”