Joel Matip has agreed to a new contract with Liverpool, saying: “It is an honour to be a part of the club.”

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract, the club have confirmed.

Centre-back Matip – whose previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season – finalised terms at the Reds’ Melwood training base on Friday.

The 28-year-old’s new deal will reportedly keep him at Anfield until 2024.

“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” Matip told Liverpool’s website.

“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

“We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we’ve seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

“There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see.

“It is an honour to be a part of the club. It makes me happy that people think I’ve done a good job and they want to keep me.”

Matip signed from Schalke in 2016 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for Liverpool, scoring five goals.

The Cameroon international established himself as a key part of the defence under Jurgen Klopp in the latter part of last season and assisted Divock Origi’s goal to seal a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final in June.

Matip started six of Liverpool’s opening eight Premier League games this term and is expected to start in Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, despite having only recently recovered from a knock.