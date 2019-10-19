Fans mock Manchester United after Liverpool players play basketball during team training

On Sunday, Manchester United will face Liverpool at the Old Trafford, in the ninth Gameweek of the 2019-20 Premier League. However, things are not looking all that great for the Red Devils, who are currently only two points above the relegation zone in the league table.

On the other hand, Liverpool have not had a better start to the season in recent times. having won all eight of their previous league matches so far. They are also at the top of the table, five points clear off second-placed title defenders Manchester City.

And on Thursday, the Reds posted a tweet comprising of pictures from their latest team training session – when their dear stars played… basketball!

Check out the photos below:

Looks like football was totally out of the equation for the reigning European champions, as they got ready to take on their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Based on what United’s current state is like, fans have already started joking that Liverpool simply don’t need to train properly to face them.

Check out the best comments right below:

As you can tell Liverpool are training real hard for their tough match against Manchester United 🔥 — Chelsea FC | Lampard |🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@M3RK_Toxic) October 18, 2019

It's just Manchester United lads, no need to train. Let's just play basketball. 🙃 — NairaBET (@NairaBET) October 17, 2019

So yo guys decided to play basketball after realizing its Man United next 😥😥 — Gaurez 🇰🇪 (@vosti_gau) October 17, 2019

When u knw u r facing man United all u need is basketball training 😂😂😂🤔🤔🤔YNWA ❤️❤️@Liverpool fc https://t.co/DlT4xQtoYk — Fizzu❤️ (@Fizzubanty) October 17, 2019

Liverpool realised they are playing United next and decided to do basketball training instead. The peak of disrespect. Leeemao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) October 18, 2019

You're disrespecting Manchester United so much… you're playing basketball instead of training football 😂😂😂 — 🅃🄾🄽🅈 🄱🄸🅆🄾🅃🅃🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@biwotony) October 17, 2019

This is total disrespect to @ManUtd The FA should fine Liverpool 😫😫😫 — Wყŋɛ 🔁 Ŧђɛ Ɣɑ̤̥̈̊hoo Mɛssε̲̣̣̣̥nger (@Sirwynee) October 17, 2019

Your next game is against @ManUtd and you guys are training, just stop it, you'll surely win 😂 — Phamous 🇬🇭 Amos 🇵🇷 (@AmosDeGuy) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that the table-toppers may be the favourites to win Sunday’s game – but they have not actually won at Old Trafford since 2014.

This weekend, we will know if the record stays intact, or if Liverpool will break the curse on their way to what could be a dream run to finally clinch the league title this season.