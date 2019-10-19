Premier League |

Fans mock Manchester United after Liverpool players play basketball during team training

On Sunday, Manchester United will face Liverpool at the Old Trafford, in the ninth Gameweek of the 2019-20 Premier League. However, things are not looking all that great for the Red Devils, who are currently only two points above the relegation zone in the league table.

On the other hand, Liverpool have not had a better start to the season in recent times. having won all eight of their previous league matches so far. They are also at the top of the table, five points clear off second-placed title defenders Manchester City.

And on Thursday, the Reds posted a tweet comprising of pictures from their latest team training session – when their dear stars played… basketball!

Check out the photos below:

Looks like football was totally out of the equation for the reigning European champions, as they got ready to take on their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Based on what United’s current state is like, fans have already started joking that Liverpool simply don’t need to train properly to face them.

Check out the best comments right below:

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that the table-toppers may be the favourites to win Sunday’s game – but they have not actually won at Old Trafford since 2014.

This weekend, we will know if the record stays intact, or if Liverpool will break the curse on their way to what could be a dream run to finally clinch the league title this season.

