Chelsea star Tammy Abraham reveals what Olivier Giroud did on losing his place to youngster

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham is one of the biggest finds of the Premier League this season, having already scored eight goals in eight appearances this season so far. However, Abraham’s rise meant Olivier Giroud had to retreat to the background, and he is no longer Chelsea’s first-choice striker.

And now, Abraham himself has revealed how the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is nothing but supportive, despite keeping him out of the starting XI at the Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

Tammy Abraham says Olivier Giroud is being nothing but supportive despite keeping him out of Chelsea's starting XI. Read: https://t.co/C2saeYwjwF pic.twitter.com/MiUtdVR4Yg — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 18, 2019

“One of the best things about Chelsea is that of course there is going to be competition there, but we are always supporting each other,” he was quoted as saying.

He further added: “He [Giroud] is always supporting me since I stepped back [in] at Chelsea, especially after the situation against Liverpool. He was the first person to put his arm around me and speak to me.”

“So, I see him more like an older brother instead of competition.”

“Of course everyone wants to play. I’m sure he will get his chances. He’s a World Cup winner so there is no doubt. We’re doing well as a team. We’ve just got to lift each other on,” the 21-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Evening Standard.