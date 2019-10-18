How Manchester United can end up in relegation zone after matchday 9 of the Premier League

These are tough times for Manchester United. The Red Devils find themselves twelfth in the league table after eight matches. However, the more worrying fact here is that they could find themselves in the relegation zone after the end of this week, should things not go their way. We take a look at the possible scenarios.

The pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a terrible start to the season. The Norwegian football coach has seen his side lose more games than win so far in this campaign. As a result, Manchester United find themselves twelfth on the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.

However, more disappointment could be in store for the fans, as the Manchester outfit is in danger of slipping into one of the relegation spots!

Here are the complete scenarios of how Manchester United may finish the week in a relegation spot:

1. Any of the following cases are only eligible if Manchester United lose to Liverpool in their ninth match of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

2. In the rarest of cases will the Red Devils come out of the gameweek in the nineteenth position. Norwich currently occupy that spot with six points and a negative eleven goal difference, while United sit twelfth with nine points and a positive one as goal difference. Should they lose to Liverpool by a maximum of eleven goals, should Norwich win against Bournemouth by at least one goal, and should other results not go their way, Manchester United will finish the week nineteenth.

3. The likelihood of Solskjaer’s men finishing the week in the eighteenth position is slightly higher. Out of the six teams United can swap their place with, only two are playing against each other – Brighton and Aston Villa. While the Seagulls are on nine points, the Villains are on eight with a positive one goal difference. As a result, a draw would be enough to push the pair above the Red Devils, should they lose to Liverpool.

4. The remaining four teams with which the thirteen-time league champions can swap places are all playing opposition currently above United in the table. Should the four – Everton, Southampton, Newcastle United, and Sheffield United – win their respective games, they will leapfrog the Old Trafford outfit, thus banishing them to the eighteenth position on the table.