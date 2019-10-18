Virgil van Dijk: Manchester United matches not the biggest for Liverpool

Champions League games and the fixtures that decide the title are more significant than visiting Old Trafford, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk insists matches against Manchester United are no longer the most important of Liverpool’s season.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to protect and potentially improve their eight-point advantage when they travel to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Eight straight league victories have given Jurgen Klopp’s men control of the title race and firm favouritism against a United side languishing in 12th.

Previous meetings between the bitter rivals might have been viewed as season showpieces but, with European champions Liverpool now challenging for trophies on multiple fronts, defender Van Dijk said other occasions deserve greater billing.

“It’s massive, but it’s more massive for the fans,” the Netherlands international told Sky Sports.

“I think all of the Champions League games are as big as this.

“The whole atmosphere and leading to the actual game is bigger than some other games but I don’t think it’s the biggest of the season.

“The big ones are [in] the Champions League and the ones that are hopefully going to win us the Premier League title.”

United are set to be without first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea and star midfielder Paul Pogba through injury, compounding a poor run of form that involved a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last time out.

“They’re not in the best way, they’re not fully confident and they’re not in the situation they want to be in,” Van Dijk said.

“But the good thing about football is you can bounce back in any game. They might think this is the best occasion to bounce back from it, but we know that.

“We want to go out and fight for every metre on the pitch and try to take the three points back to Liverpool.”

Injuries also plagued United when the teams drew 0-0 at Old Trafford in February, a result that proved costly for Liverpool as a solitary point ultimately separated them and champions Manchester City.

While shock losses to Norwich City and Wolves have left the holders with plenty of catching up to do, Van Dijk denied the title pressure has now shifted to Anfield.

“I don’t think we have anything to lose,” he said.

“Man City are the champions, they’re defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.”