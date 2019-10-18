Football agent accuses Sir Alex Ferguson of match-fixing Manchester United UCL game

On Thursday, a football agent in England who was produced in court on charges of corruption, accused ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson of match-fixing. The agent claimed that the legendary former manager conspired to fix a Champions League match between the Red Devils and Italian club Juventus.

Daily Mail reports that Giuseppe ‘Pino’ Pagliara is the agent who made the above-mentioned claim, after he was held on trial alongside another agent and former Barnsley assistant coach Tommy Wright. All three have denied their charges of bribery and corruption.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London, was told that the trio was charged following a series of sting operations conducted by the Daily Telegraph – one of those sting operations had famously led to Sam Allardyce resigning as England manager, after just 67 days in charge, in 2016.

Daily Mail further reports that, as part of the prosecution case outlined on Thursday, the court was told of the claims about a few former Premier League managers, made by Pagliara during his meeting with an undercover reporter who was posing as a businesswoman.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC said that, at one meeting, the agent “launched into a diatribe about” former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, accusing him of allegedly conspiring to fix the result of a Champions League match against Italian side Juventus.

As per the prosecutor, Pagliara claimed that he had “thanked” Ferguson with “a gold, thirty grand (£30,000) Rolex watch.”

He then went on to boast about their links in Belgium, Italy and England and made allegations about the behaviour of other well-known personalities including Steve McLaren, Harry Redknapp and Neil Warnock, among others.

The jury was also taken through transcripts of conversations with Pagliara and Price, secretly recorded during the Daily Telegraph‘s investigation, which were later submitted to the City of London Police.

The trial is still going on, and a verdict is yet to be decided.