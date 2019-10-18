Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United plans for future transfer windows

Pressure is mounting on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a horrific start to their Premier League season, but he remains confident in the club’s recruitment policy.

The Red Devils were criticised for signing the wrong players in past windows that adversely affected the club, but Solskjaer insists there is a plan in place to ensure that future signings are in line with his vision.

“Of course, all the talks I’ve had with the owners, with Ed Woodward and the club have been about me having a three-year contract,” Solskjaer said to Sky Sports.

“We’re planning long-term. I’ve been given the job, and if you lose a game or two, you don’t wait for a call to be given assurances.

“But we started out with a plan and a recruitment plan is in place. I am 100 per cent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it is always the manager who has the final say.

“Myself and Mick are the ones who make the decisions on the players that we want to have. It’s then up to the scouts and whether the players are available before the negotiations.”

A director of football at Manchester United appears to be the first order of business that the club hopes will be established soon.