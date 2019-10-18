Manchester United are facing somewhat of a crisis in attack. The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez, before handing the responsibility to Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martian, and Madon Greenwood. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended the club’s decision to offload the pair.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has once again defended the club’s decision to offload Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. The Norwegian football coach says that the decision to sell them is a part of the club’s long-term plans.

“Romelu and Alexis are great players and scorers, but the decisions we made regarding them were absolutely right,” said Solskjaer. (via Gianluca di Marzio)

“In single matches, you can think that we need players to experience them, but selling them was the right choice. Every player, even the young ones want to give their shirts and clubs. We are making a long-term plan and I’m sure this is the right place to do it.

“I believe that the players that I have can take to the top 4 of the league. In January, we’ll see about getting stronger, if it’d help.”

Manchester United next face fierce rivals Liverpool in the league. They currently are twelfth in the league with just two points separating them from the relegation zone.