Manchester United told not to sign Declan Rice in January transfer window

Manchester United want to find solutions to their personnel problems come January, but have been advised not to sign Declan Rice for big money just yet.

That advice comes courtesy of former Manchester United player Paul Ince, who believes the transfer tag of £80m that comes with Rice is just not worth it.

“People say things just for the sake of saying them. I don’t think [Man Utd] spend £80m on Declan Rice, that’s for sure, at this moment in time” Ince revealed to TalkSport.

“You’ve got to remember he was a centre-half and as a midfield player, I’ve watched quite a lot of him this year, he’s still got a long way to go.

“I think he’s at the right club at West Ham, he’s playing week in, week out, which is important, and I think he’s got the right people around him, like Mark Noble, who has been there a long time, so he’ll learn a lot.

“But stop quoting these ridiculous prices, it’s madness, it really is,” he went on.

“In two or three years time, maybe, but he’s still got a lot to learn, he’s still got to grow, be a lot more powerful and get up and down the park quicker than he does.

“That will come as his body develops more but he’s still got to get himself in the box, got to score goals. That’s going to be worth £80-90m, so if he can learn that as he grows older, why not?”