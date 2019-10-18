Former Liverpool goalkeeper claims Sergio Romero is as good as Alisson, Ederson

Manchester United face Liverpool this weekend in a high profile Premier League clash. The Red Devils will be without the services of David De Gea through injury however, and Sergio Romero is expected to start.

While many would consider this a major blow to United’s hopes of getting something out of the game, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes it just might be a good thing.

Speaking about Romero, James highlighted the qualities that make the Argentine just as good as some of the best keepers in the Premier League currently.

“I’ve analysed him and there are a few ‘keepers who are highly-rated who just put the ball out there in a general area. But he’s as good as Ederson and Alisson using his left foot and right foot,” James said to Goal.

“David de Gea is, of course, the number one, but I looked at Romero when Manchester United bought him and I was amazed at how good the guy is with his feet – then I saw an improvement in De Gea.

“What you tend to find is when you’ve got two ‘keepers or two players training with each other day in, day out, you start picking up positive habits from the other player.”