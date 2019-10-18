Mauricio Pochettino reveals whether Tottenham Hotspur players want him as coach

Mauricio Pochettino has come under heavy scrutiny at Tottenham Hotspur after a dismal start to the new Premier League campaign, but he continues to remain calm amidst the storm.

Poch revealed that his players are certainly backing him to turn things around, as he was recently called for dinner by one of the players via an invitation.

“They are not about to say goodbye to me. To say goodbye, say goodbye here – not inviting me to dinner,” he said ahead of their Premier League game against Watford.

‘No need to buy’ says Pochettino as Spurs look to address difficult start to the EPL season

“When you receive a text from the player inviting you and the coaching staff for a dinner only two things can happen.

“[It’s] because they want to say goodbye. Or because they feel that they love you and they want to show that they are with you. And I think it’s the second.”

Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by lowly League Two side Colchester on penalties, and not too long after, suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage at home to Bayern Munich.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino as a result, with many even claiming that the former Southampton manager has taken the club as far as he possibly can with limited resources and difficult owners.