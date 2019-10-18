Liverpool UCL winner reveals Lionel Messi is the toughest player he faced

Lionel Messi has a strong aura around him, and players who have played against the Barcelona superstar will normally admit he is the best going around. Trent Alexander-Arnold is no different.

Though many would feel that Alexander-Arnold got the better of Messi in last season’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final second leg at Anfield, the young England International has no qualms in admitting that the Argentine was his toughest opponent.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, the Liverpool right back is asked who is the toughest player he has ever played against.

“Messi,” he replies.

“There’s not one thing,” Alexander-Arnold continued.

“He can do everything.

“He does everything.

“But he does it better than everyone else.”

Liverpool rode on strong performances from youngsters such as Trent Alexander-Arnold last season as they ended up winning the UCL trophy for the sixth time in their history, and it is widely expected that the Reds will once again be in the running for major trophies this season.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table and lead by a massive margin of eight points after just eight matches in the English top flight, and already appear to have beaten off the challenge of rivals Manchester City.