Ed Woodward issues response on future of Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United are languishing in the bottom half of the table and two points off the relegation zone, so it would be normal, in these circumstances, to point fingers at the upper echelon of the club’s management.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is a man who has increasingly come under pressure for his running of the club, and has been accused by fans and pundits of preferring the financial side of the game over the actual footballing side of it.

However, Woodward tends to disagree, and believes such a claim is actually “insulting”.

“Like other football clubs, our commercial business allows us to reinvest in the football side. It’s how these two interact with each other at Manchester United that results in us having a competitive advantage in this area,” he said at the club’s annual meeting at Old Trafford.

“What’s important is the commercial side is never allowed to take priority over the football side. There is a myth that we have non-football people making football decisions, and I think it’s insulting to the brilliant people who work on the football side in this club.

Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen believes Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get ‘more time.’

“Many of the senior staff on the football side of the club have been in their roles for over 10 years. Some of our scouts have worked with us for more than 25 years.

“We’ve expanded our recruitment department in recent years and we believe this now runs in an efficient and productive way. Player recommendations and decisions are worked on by this department and by the first-team manager and his staff, not by senior management.”

Regarding the future of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Woodward quashed any rumours of a possible replacement so early on.

Would David de Gea like to be the next captain of Manchester United?

“The middle section of last season, after Ole’s arrival, feels most relevant to what we want to achieve and where we want to be,” Woodward continued.

“We saw a team playing fast, fluid football, with a clear representation of the style and philosophy the manager wants.

“Ole has also instilled the discipline back into an environment where we may have lacked it in recent years. He is building a squad that respects the club’s history, in which players work hard and respect their team-mates. No-one is bigger than the club.

“The changes we saw over the summer have resulted in a very young squad. But it’s also a squad, with the players and the culture, that provides a base camp for us to build and grow from as we start our new journey.”