Mauricio Pochettino best Premier League coach in last four years, says Quique Sanchez Flores

Mauricio Pochettino has presided over a torrid start to 2019-20 for Tottenham, but Quique Sanchez Flores heaped praise on his counterpart

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been the best coach in the Premier League over the past four years, according to Watford counterpart Quique Sanchez Flores.

A run of three wins in Tottenham’s opening 11 games of the campaign has led to questions being asked of Pochettino’s future, just four months after guiding the club to the Champions League final.

Spurs suffered heavy defeats to Bayern Munich and Brighton and Hove Albion prior to the international break and return to action with a home match against Watford on Saturday.

Watford head coach Flores knows Pochettino well from their time playing in LaLiga and holds the Argentinian in high regard, claiming that he has outperformed the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in recent times.

“I love him. He is the best coach in the Premier League in the last four years, in my opinion,” Flores said at Thursday’s pre-match news conference.

“When I was last at Watford I thought he was the best coach in the way he moved the team and the way the team played.

“Of course now it is a difficult moment for him and for the team, but for me he is the best coach in the last four years in the Premier League.”

Tottenham have lost more games in all competitions in 2019 than any other Premier League side and are ninth in the top flight after eight games of the 2019-20 campaign.

Asked if he expects Pochettino to stay in charge of Tottenham for the long term, Sanchez added: “It is up to you, the critics, not me. It depends on the results. The results bring in the critics.”