Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United’s January transfer plans

Manchester United are looking to bring more players into the club after a disastrous start to the season. Now, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the club’s plans for the upcoming window.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the club’s January transfer plans in details in a recent interview with club legend Gary Neville. The Norwegian football coach said that the club has been looking at players and has the money to sign them.

“The money is there,” said Solskjaer. (via Daily Mail)

“We’ve been looking at players and we were close to a couple but it’s not right if you don’t get the right players. The money is there to strengthen in January and in the summer.

“We’re planning and we’re looking. We’re refining our targets, but just before the summer transfer window ended, the ready-made players weren’t there. But the resources are there if the right players are available.

“January is a difficult window, anyway. But if there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend. There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.

“So it depends on who is available. I’m not going to go down the route of bringing players in on big contracts and big fees if they’re not the right ones for the whole group and for the future.”

Conversely, Solskjaer could himself be not present to spend the money in January. The Manchester United boss is under tremendous pressure to save his job following a terrible start to the season.