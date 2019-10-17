Manchester United could end up changing their manager again if they fail to win their next two matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is at risk and former Juventus boss Max Allegri is being eyed as his replacement. The latter has now dropped a huge hint concerning the links.

Italian football manager Massimiliano Allegri has dropped a big hint about taking over at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Juventus man is said to be in talks with the Red Devils hierarchy, who eye him as the replacement for Solskjaer.

Allegri was said to be learning English to take up the role in England, and he confirmed as much in a recent interview.

“I don’t speak English enough yet, but I’m learning,” he was quoted saying. (via Daily Mail)

As per reports, Manchester United will call upon Allegri should Solskjaer fail to take points from his next two matches. As it stands, United are twelfth in the league table and stand just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Allegri is also reportedly ready to bring in his former players, Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can with him to Manchester United. On the topic of the former, he had this to sau:

“Mandzukic is a special player for me. He gave amazing room for manoeuvre. Great footballer.

“He often changed clubs, so he had difficult patches. But he stayed at Juventus for five years. This is one of my biggest successes.”

The Red Devils next face Liverpool in the league. A loss against their bitter rivals, coupled with certain results elsewhere could see them end gameweek nine in the relegation zone.