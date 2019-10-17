Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why Manchester United are struggling in front of the goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed why his team is struggling in front of the goal.

The Red Devils are 12th on the Premier League table and have only managed five goals in their last eight encounters across all competitions. In the Premier League, they have scored nine goals in eight matches, four of which came in their opening fixture vs Chelsea.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Solskjaer talked about how Martial’s injury has affected the side and highlighted how a couple missed chances have made their performance in front of the goal look much worse than it really is.

“There’s many reasons, but one of them is injuries to Anthony [Martial], who started really well through the middle with Marcus [Rashford] on the left. Creating chances has been a challenge for us with teams dropping deep. It’s the fine margins as well.

“If you go 1-0 up instead of 1-0 down, when you look at the Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay headers against Newcastle and Arsenal, it’s a completely different ball game. But we’re practising patterns every single week and when we get the players fit, I’m going to make Marcus and Anthony score those scruffy goals, as that’s what I did,” Solskjaer said.