Manchester United great advises the club to scrap move for key January target

Manchester United have been left thin in attack after selling Romelu Lukaku and loaning out Alexis Sanchez in the summer. Goals have dried up, as a result, for the Red Devils who are now looking to sign s striker in January. However, one club great has told them to snub a key target and look at other options.

Manchester United great Paul Ince has asked the club not to sign Juventus star Mario Mandzukic this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Croatian striker, who has fallen down the order at his current club.

“I don’t think Mandzukic is the answer,” Ince told Mirror.

“I feel that you never get your best players in January, clubs don’t sell their best players in January, so whoever Manchester United are going to get is going to be a stop-gap.