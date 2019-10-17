Once considered to be among the best talents in the world, Mesut Ozil has hit a new low at Arsenal. The German midfielder is constantly ignored by manager Unai Emery for the starting eleven while fans have often singled him out for his lack of effort. He now speaks on both those issues.

Mesut Ozil has shut down any rumours that lack of effort is the reason behind Unai Emery not selecting him the starting eleven. However, he states that he just needs to be fit and focused and act when he is handed the chance.

“All I know is what has already been said,” Ozil said. (via The Athletic)

“It’s disappointing, of course. But as a professional footballer, I have to respect the decision of the coach. Not being involved, watching from home, makes me feel helpless.

“I want to be part of the side, I want to support my team-mates to succeed. I’m not training all the time just for the sake of it, I’m ready to play. This should not be about me or the coach, only the club. I have to give everything, be fit and focused, and I’m training hard to be ready.

The German midfielder then spoke about his current coach Unai Emery, stating that he has to accept his decision and move forward.

“We might not see eye-to-eye on everything but that’s normal, it’s life and it’s the same with my family and friends. You have to accept it and go forward,” he said.

“I will play. I believe in myself to do what he asks of me and I want to help the club to reach our goals.”

Mesut Ozil could be given a starting spot in the team when Arsenal face Sheffield United in the Premier League.