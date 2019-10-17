Ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri opens up on Manchester United links as pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mounts

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to 2019/20 season and only eight matches into the Premier League, there are rumours of a possible sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri are the two names currently being linked with the club. Multiple reports state that the latter is more likely to take over from Solskjaer at Old Trafford, if the Norwegian fails to turn United’s fortunes around in the next few matches.

When quizzed about the links and possibility of taking over at Manchester United at the Football Coaches Association symposium, Allegri said that he doesn’t ‘speak English enough yet’ but he is learning. He further expanded on his preferred method of coaching as well.

“I don’t speak English enough yet, but I’m learning,” he joked while speaking at the Football Coaches Association symposium via Przeglad Sportowy.

“There are two ways to be a good trainer: authoritarian and liberal. I prefer the latter, so I listen more than I speak. Thanks to this strategy, I receive more information from the outside that positively changes my world. I still deny the validity of my ideas. I argue with myself.

“If I think that something is 100 per cent good, I am worried and consult on this opinion with the people around me. When I came to Turin after Antonio Conte, many thought I was screwed. That Juve is burned out. That the winning stage is over because the team is saturated.

“The situation was not perfect because I found a team that needed rebuilding. It’s exciting, but also at risk of failure, and Juventus is not the place where the latter is accepted. That’s why I had to look for ways to stimulate the group. I listened and changed,” he said.