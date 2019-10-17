Reports: Manchester United not sure if new signings will arrive in January transfer window

Manchester United have had a horrible start to the 2019/20 season and are struggling on all fronts. They are currently 12th in the English Premier League table and are looking forward to the January transfer window to improve their squad.

With Anthony Martial out injured, United have struggled up front as Marcus Rashford has failed to lead the United attack single-handedly. The Premier League giants have only scored five goals in their lasts seven matches and things look far from taking a turn for the good.

Their midfield needs more reinforcements as with Paul Pogba out, they are without a world-class player who can help bring more solidity and creativity to the side. Multiple reports had linked United with a January move for players like Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic and Olympique Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

However, latest claims from Manchester Evening News state that the club aren’t sure whether they will be able to complete signings in January. Reportedly the board is ready for a difficult transfer window, which isn’t a good news for Manchester United fans.

“Of course, we let Alexis and Romelu go,” Solskjaer had said when quizzed about what kind of players United are looking at in the market.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s [a] forward that, next time we’re going to recruit, we’re looking for some creativity and goals.”