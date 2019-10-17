Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms two Manchester United superstars will miss Liverpool encounter

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that both Paul Pogba and David de Gea will miss the crunch English Premier League encounter vs Liverpool.

The Spaniard picked up a muscular injury during Spain’s Euro 2020 Qualifier encounter vs Sweden. Pogba, on the other hand, has been out of action after United’s encounter against Arsenal and has still not completed his recovery.

This comes as a huge blow for United, who are already struggling to get favourable results and with two of their most important players now ruled out of the Liverpool encounter, they have an uphill task against last season’s UEFA Champions League winners.

“David needs a scan,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things.

“Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier. He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

He did add that Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be fit for the encounter but they will not be able to play the full match.

“I can’t tell you 100 per cent [who] is going to be fit as something might happen.

“But hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last the training this week and be available for selection. If it’s for half a game or 30 minutes I don’t know but let’s see where they’re at,” he added.