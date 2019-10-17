BREAKING NEWS: Paul Pogba out for Manchester United v Liverpool, David de Gea to be assessed

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday, while David de Gea will be assessed

David de Gea’s fitness will be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool, which Paul Pogba will miss.

Goalkeeper De Gea appeared to suffer a groin injury during Spain’s 1-1 draw with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been hampered by an ankle injury this season and played only twice for United in September.

He had taken part in warm-weather training in Dubai this week but will be reduced to the role of a spectator on Sunday as United aim to deal their great rivals a first league defeat of the season.

Solskjaer does not expect De Gea to be fit for the visit of the league leaders but will wait on the results of tests on the 28-year-old. Sergio Romero would likely deputise in his absence.

“No chance,” Solskjaer said to Sky Sports of Pogba’s hopes of playing in the fixture.

“Paul, he had an injury, came back, worked really hard, came back, played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier.

“We had a scan after the Arsenal game and he needed a few weeks rest in a boot. Hopefully he won’t be too long but he won’t make this game.”

United go into this weekend’s game in 12th position and 15 points behind Liverpool, who are eight points clear at the top having taken maximum points from their first eight league games.