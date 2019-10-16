Manchester United great names most influential player at the club currently

Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season and are currently twelfth in the league table. With the club in need for leaders, one former player has named the most dominant and influential player in the team at the moment.

Former Manchester United great Darren Fletcher has named Paul Pogba as the most influential player at the club. He also states that it is a big blow for the Red Devils that he is currently unavailable due to injury.

“If you look at the stats over a season – goals, assists, chances created, passes – he is Manchester United’s most dominant and influential player,” said Fletcher to Sky Sports.

“Without a doubt, it is a big blow [that he has been missing], he is a leader, a World Cup winner. His performances get scrutinised to the level where it is a little bit unfair.

“People probably expect too much from him but if you look at the stats he always delivers and makes things happen.

“That’s probably where the criticism comes because he always tries things. Great Manchester United players have always done that, they’ve never gone simple or safe. Paul is maybe trying a little bit too hard.”

Manchester United next face Liverpool in the league. A defeat could potentially see them slide down into the relegation zone.