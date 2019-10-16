Reports: Manchester United handed shock injury blow with star potentially out for two months

Manchester United are running short on luck this season. The Red Devils have already lost three of their eight matches, drawing three, and winning just two. They currently stand two points above the relegation zone with several stars injured. One star could now be out for two months with a recent injury!

As per a report by English publication, The Sun, Manchester United star David de Gea could be out for two months after injuring himself on international duty. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is expected to miss the clash against Liverpool on Sunday, October 20.

De Gea injured his thigh just before the hour mark during Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden and was in visible discomfort. He was replaced by Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga for the rest of the match which the former FIFA World Cup champions drew one-one.

While Manchester United are yet to confirm De Gea’s diagnosis, it seems likely that he misses the next match against Liverpool. A more severe injury could see him on the sidelines for up to two months.

As a result, the Red Devils will have to rely upon back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero. The Argentine has been restricted to cup games in his time at the club but could be in for a string of first-team starts in the near future. Veteran Lee Grant is expected to take his place on the bench with Dean Henderson and Joel Pereira out on loan.