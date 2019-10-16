Manchester City star involved in car crash ahead of Crystal Palace tie

Manchester City have fallen behind in their chase for a third consecutive title to Liverpool, with the Citizens trailing their opponents by eight points already. As a result, they need their entire squad fit and ready to mount a comeback. However, one of their stars was recently caught up in a car crash ahead of a Premier League match.

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash on October 16, 2019. The Argentine striker crashed his Range Rover ahead of the team training but was said to have escaped unscathed from the ordeal.

An image of Aguero’s damaged car was posted online by Daily Mail.

Photo: Sergio Aguero’s car involved in a crash this morning. [via @MailSport] pic.twitter.com/FVKHzUObt9 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 16, 2019

Sergio Aguero had remained in England during the international break following a minor injury. Instead, he trained for Manchester City’s next outing against Crystal Palace in the league, with the Citizens trialling their rivals Liverpool by eight points.

Manchester City lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent Premier League outing. The current champions were beaten at home courtesy of a brace from Adam Traore, with the Spanish winger scoring both his goals after the eighty-minute-mark.

Rivals Liverpool, meanwhile, continued their perfect run in the league thanks to a late James Milner penalty against Leicester City. They are ahead by eight points with eight games played.