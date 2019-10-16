Chelsea have turned their miserable start to the season around and are slowly moving towards the top of the table. The Blues are said to be in their ‘experimental’ year as Frank Lampard builds his new-look squad without new signings. Next year, they are expected to challenge for the title and here’s what they will be wearing during their crusade.

Chelsea are set to launch uniquely-coloured away and third kits next season, as part of their deal with Nike. As reported by Footy Headlines, the London side will launch their unusual alternate kits to complement the routine blue home shirt.

The Chelsea 2020/21 away shirt is expected to be light blue in colour with dark blue accents – a combination they last used during the 2005/06 season. Nike will take an extremely different route next season, as compared to the recent years, with the club opting to use black, white, and yellow for their away kit.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea third kit for the 2020/21 season is expected to be a controversial one. The Premier League outfit have been assigned a pink colour scheme for next year, with dark blue details all over the shirt.

Both kits are expected to be launched after July 2020, with the home kit released earlier as usual. Presently, Frank Lampard’s side will play their ninth league game of the season against Newcastle United on Saturday, October 19th, where a win would lift them into one of the top four spots.