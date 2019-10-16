Manchester United play Liverpool in their next Premier League match. The game itself has a lot riding on it, with the Red Devils just two points above relegation. One club great, however, has picked a surprising player who can prove to be the talisman for United in this match.

Manchester United great, Darren Fletcher, has claimed that Marcus Rashford can be the match-winner when his former side meets Liverpool.

“I think Daniel James has been a breath of fresh air and Scott McTominay has come to the fore and drives the team forward. Probably Marcus Rashford [is the match-winner in the side],” said Fletcher. (via Manchester Evening News)

“I think he is feeling the pressure of that a little bit this season, you want to say to him ‘relax, don’t try too hard’. We want him to try, obviously, but it’s a case of not trying too hard – wait for your opportunities.

“I think for Marcus Rashford, like Manchester United, it could be the game that kick-starts the season. He’s a real talisman and the goals and performances are in him, all it takes is something to click.”

Fletcher also gave his support to Paul Pogba, stating that the Frenchman always delivers even in difficult circumstances.

“People probably expect too much from him but if you look at the stats he always delivers and makes things happen.

“That’s probably where the criticism comes because he always tries things. Great Manchester United players have always done that, they’ve never gone simple or safe. Paul is maybe trying a little bit too hard.

“It’s a massive blow but also an opportunity for someone else to step up.”

Manchester United face Liverpool on October 20, 2019. A loss against their bitter rivals could send the Red Devils into the relegation zone and cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.