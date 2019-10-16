Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future is hanging in the balance at Old Trafford, after a poor start to the season. Under him, Manchester United have lost three of their opening nine games, continuing their poor run from last season. Reports now claim that a replacement has been readied by the board with terms being discussed.

As per a report by Tuttosport, via Daily Mail, Manchester United are close to agreeing on terms with Massimiliano Allegri to take over as the manager. The Italian football coach could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the hot seat, whose future depends on the upcoming matches against Liverpool and Norwich.

Allegri stepped down as the head coach of Juventus before the start of this season and was replaced by Maurizio Sarri. The Italian chose not to take up any job and instead remain on a sabbatical. However, links with Manchester United have grown over the past few weeks, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at the club in doubt.

Furthermore, the ex-Juventus and AC Milan coach is in talks to take up a £6.5 Million yearly package at the club, should he be appointed. Allegri is also said to be pushing the Red Devils to make a decision regarding his future quickly, with their season off to a rocky start.