Liverpool star sets new Guinness World Record after stellar 2018/19 season

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after a stellar last season which saw him give as many as 12 Premier League assists.

The 21-year-old has the world record of most assists by a defender in a Premier League season to his name now with 12 assists. He overtook the likes of Andy Hinchcliffe (11 assists in 1994/95) and Leighton Baines (11 assists in 2010/11), both from Everton, to take up the top spot.

“It’s an honour. I’ve always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible. It’s obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them this record wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family, and something I hope will stand for a few years,” he said while in conversation with Guinness World Records.

The youngster revealed that it was his healthy competition with fellow Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson which spurred him on to add as many assists as possible to his name.

“He probably thought he had the competition wrapped up! Near the end of the season we both hit really good form, we were both getting lots of assists and it was good to help the team in those games that we needed to win.”