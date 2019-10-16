Manchester United superstar picks up injury on national duty, doubtful for Liverpool encounter

Manchester United star David de Gea has picked up a muscular injury while on national duty for Spain and is now doubtful for the crunch Premier League encounter against Liverpool on Sunday.

De Gea had to be taken off in the 60th minute of Spain’s Euro 2020 Qualifier encounter vs Sweden which finished 1-1. The United shot-stopper was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spain head coach Robert Moreno revealed that the Spaniard has picked up an abductor injury which was the reason behind him being taken off. “De Gea was treated at the break and decided to continue. He has a puncture in the abductor,” Moreno stated after the match.

Manchester United confirmed De Gea’s injury in a statement released after the Spain vs Sweden encounter. It claimed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give an update on his goalkeeper’s injury in the pre-match press conference on Friday. If he ends up missing the Liverpool match, Argentine shot-stopper Sergio Romero is expected to get his first league start of the season.

United are currently 12th in the Premier League table and need a miracle to turn their season around with a win against Liverpool.