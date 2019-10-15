Manchester United find themselves just two points above the relegation zone after another poor start to the season. The Red Devils have lost three of their eight matches already and that, in turn, has consequences beyond the pitch. Reports claim that the co-owner of the club is hoping to sell a part of his stake!

As per a report by The Sun, Manchester United co-owner, Kevin Glazer, is set to sell a part of his stake in the club. He will become the first of the six siblings to sell his share in the club, with thirteen per cent up for sale as per the report.

The report further states that Kevin Glazer recently filed documents with USA’s Securities and Exchange Commission to convert all his ‘B’ class shares into ‘A’ class stocks, which can be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Glazer family has come under scrutiny from the Manchester United fans after yet another poor start to the season. The supporters have turned against them, and vice-chairman Ed Woodward, for not getting the right personnel in.

The Red Devils are currently twelfth in the table despite spending over £150 Million in the summer. They stand just two points above the relegation zone after their worst start in thirty years.