Manchester United star hints he could have joined Barcelona this summer

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window, and decided to play him alongside Victor Lindelof as their first choice defensive pairing. However, this might have been very different.

Lindelof has revealed that despite all the talk, and perhaps a possible offer from Barcelona, he decided to stay put at United since he is loyal to the club.

“There was a lot of writing about it,” Lindelof said to Swedish outlet Expressen. “But for me I have a contract with United and I am the loyal type. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘Các cầu thủ vẫn đang cống hiến hết sức mình’ “For me it was never a question either, I wanted to stay in United and believe very much in what we have going on and that is also why I signed a new contract.”

The Swede was rewarded with a new contract at Manchester United by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that will keep him at the club till at least 2024.

Despite the faith shown by Solskjaer in his squad, they haven’t performed, and have left United languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and just two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

The January transfer window is expected to bring with it some changes in personnel for the feeble Red Devils.