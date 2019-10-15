Manchester United told to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LA Galaxy

Manchester United could do with some more goals at the moment, and perhaps letting go of Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t such a good idea.

The Swede was prolific in his debut season after arriving at United during Jose Mourinho’s first season as manager of the club, leading the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophies.

But injuries cut short his time with the English giants and he is now banging in the goals in Major League Soccer (MLS) for LA Galaxy, and honestly, just doing what Zlatan does.

With goals drying up at Old Trafford, ESPN pundit Gabriel Marcotti believes signing Zlatan once again would be the ideal solution to get goals.

Could Zlatan Ibrahmovic be heading to Man United? | The John Dykes Show

He even says that this would be a better option than signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus, who looks set to arrive at United as the first signing of the January transfer window.

I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here Zlatan himself said not too long ago.

“I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes,” he went on.