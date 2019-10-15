Manchester United star gives verdict on Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid

Paul Pogba continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Manchester United may need to wait to be sure whether the Frenchman will commit his future to the Red Devils or not.

His United teammate Victor Lindelof has maintained that he wants Pogba to stay at Old Trafford, highlighting that he is a brilliant footballer and a nice guy.

“So, he has a contract with the club and is a very important player for us,” he said to Sport Expressen.

“I am very happy to have him as a teammate.

“Not only because he is a good person but also because he is a good footballer.

“We have a very good relationship, a nice and kind guy who is very fun to hang out with.

“There is nothing more to it. We live very close to each other too, so that makes things easier.”

Lindelof also hailed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as someone who understands the club and that he should be given time to implement his philosophy at a team he played for.

Manchester United continue to struggle however, and are currently just two points from the dreaded relegation zone in the Premier League this season.