Reports: Former Arsenal star favourite to replace Unai Emery as next manager

Arsenal may have had a fairly decent start to their Premier League season, but all is clearly not right at the Emirates Stadium at the moment.

Defending has been a constant issue for manager Unai Emery to deal with, and despite signing the likes of David Luiz and Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window, clean sheets tend to elude him.

While it may not be actively discussed at the moment, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein is reporting that should results not continue to improve for the Gunners, Emery might be given his marching orders.

If that does happen, his obvious replacement would be assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg, who is a former Arsenal player and knows all about winning big trophies with the team.

Ljungberg was one of Arsene Wenger’s trusted attacking players, and provided goals at crucial times for the North London side. Moreover, he is also a fan favourite owing to his successful time at the club as a player.

Ornstein also says that the Swede has ‘number one’ ambitions of his own, and wants to succeed as a manager at the highest level, and is hanging around at Arsenal since there is a possibility of the top job coming his way, even if temporary in nature.