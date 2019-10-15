OFFICIAL: Tottenham Hotspur sign replacement goalkeeper for injured Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur have been forced into making an early signing, after Hugo Lloris suffered a serious elbow injury in a recent Premier League game.

The North London side have decided to go for a player who knows the club very well, with Michel Vorm choosing to make his way back to Tottenham after being let go of in June.

The Tottenham Hotspur official website confirmed that indeed, Vorm is back at his former club and will provide additional cover after Lloris was injured in the match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

🗣️ @Vorm_Official: “I’m happy to be back. I’ve been here for five seasons already, so for me it’s just coming home.” #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/N43HlMgm8p — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 14, 2019

The Dutch goalkeeper first joined Spurs back in 2014 after impressing during his time at Swansea City, but with the arrival of Lloris, was relegated to the bench.

The website also says that Vorm has been handed the number 13 jersey on his arrival back at the club.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists know all about the talents of the Netherlands International, who made 47 appearances in all competitions for them, though he is still expected to be second choice to Paulo Gazzaniga in goal.