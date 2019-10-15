Dimitar Berbatov tells his Manchester United critics to “f*** themselves”

Dimitar Berbatov will go down as one of the most successful footballers in the world, but perhaps his “lazy” attitude did not go down so well with his critics.

The Bulgarian was often criticised for his supposedly laid back approach on the pitch, but he vehemently denies he was ever less than 100% on the pitch, especially at a big club such as Manchester United.

“It is probably because I didn’t play like [Wayne] Rooney or [Carlos] Tevez,” Berbatov said in an interview to Goal.

“I didn’t like that because I can show you six or seven current world-class players who run less than me back then. When you label something like that, it sticks. Even if it isn’t true.

“People can go f*** themselves. People don’t understand and try to look smart. I would check my stats after every game and I was running 10-11km every game. It doesn’t make any difference for me. I was more bothered how I move and make space.

“I had Wayne Rooney and Robbie Keane,” he added.

“Even if you don’t speak a lot outside the pitch, you respect each other for what you do on the pitch. You see what each other can do and how you help each other get better. In turn, you help the team. Everyone wins.”