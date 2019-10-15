Victor Lindelof reveals Solskjaer’s reaction to possibly being sacked by Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under intense scrutiny after a string of poor results at Manchester United, and his players are now speaking out about the possibility of the Norwegian being sacked by the club.

United currently sit just two points off the relegation zone in the Premier League table, but Victor Lindelof insists that his manager is not worried about being sacked just yet.

“He’s very good,” Lindelof revealed to Swedish outlet Expressen.

“A coach that is easy to talk to and discuss with and who has a good balance when he should be tough and when he should not be tough.

“Since then he has been in the club himself as a player and knows what it takes to succeed there and he has a lot of control.

“You are used to criticism. When you are in United, everything gets much bigger.

“There are more people watching, more people writing about the club than any other club.

“For him it is probably nothing new, he himself has been a player there, then things went a little better for the club, but he knows exactly what it takes to be a player and how much pressure there is on us.

“There is probably no danger to him.”