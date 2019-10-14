Reports: Manchester United managerial target wants club legend to join his coaching team

A quick change in the Manchester United managerial hot-seat beckons, after the team’s poor start to the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire for his side’s performances with reports stating that he has just two games to save his job. One key target, who the club will look at if they sack Solskjaer, intends to bring a club legend to be a part of his coaching team.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Massimiliano Allegri wants Patrice Evra to be a part of his backroom staff should he take up the managerial job at Manchester United. The Italian has previously coached the Evra during their time together at Juventus, which resulted in two Serie A titles.

The Manchester United great was recently pictured in London watching a Champions League match alongside Allegri. The pair saw Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham by seven goals to two, following which Evra tweeted the following:

“So great to watch a match with you guys. I love the knowledge we share together and the advice and I know the future is bright for all of us.”

However, United have made no moves yet to sack Solskjaer. The Norwegian football coach is still supposedly safe in his position but things could change should he lose the next match against rivals Liverpool.